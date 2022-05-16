NewYorkCoin Trading Down 27.4% This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1,291.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00225254 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003037 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

