NEXT.coin Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,455.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00678420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00179591 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002743 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007072 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.