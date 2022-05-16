NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.54. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 6,102 shares.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.45.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
