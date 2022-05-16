NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.54. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 6,102 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

