NFT Alley (ALLEY) Achieves Market Cap of $11,457.82

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market cap of $11,457.82 and approximately $96,804.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00522605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,162.87 or 1.76011290 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004768 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

