Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and $375,905.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,086.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,042.23 or 0.06787951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00227338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.00666610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00559003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00069950 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,902,993,707 coins and its circulating supply is 9,335,993,707 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

