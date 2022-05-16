NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 370.9 days.

NN Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 610. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. NN Group has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $60.06.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

