NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) CEO Warren A. Veltman Purchases 50,000 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 264,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,898. The company has a market capitalization of $96.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.85. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NN in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NN by 86.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NN by 128.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NN by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 748,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NN by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,153,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

