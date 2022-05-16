Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Up 41.0% in April

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:NMR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. 1,008,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.
About Nomura (Get Rating)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.