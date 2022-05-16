Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Up 41.0% in April

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:NMR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. 1,008,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

