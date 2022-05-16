Norinchukin Bank The Buys Shares of 4,374 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,365 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.74.

SEDG opened at $232.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

