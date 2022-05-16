Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $109.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

