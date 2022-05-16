Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 72,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

