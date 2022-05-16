Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.12 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Allstate by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.01.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

