Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.32 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $449.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $422.74 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.69 and a 200 day moving average of $619.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

