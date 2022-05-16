Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $117.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.