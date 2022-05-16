Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 118,520 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,640,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,174,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

