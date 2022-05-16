Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $174.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

