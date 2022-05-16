Norinchukin Bank The Sells 143 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $661,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 672,417 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,892. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $114.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

