Norinchukin Bank The Sells 240 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 498.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 45,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 57,106 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 27,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 67,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.69.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $103.05 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

