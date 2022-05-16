Norinchukin Bank The Sells 6,643 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after acquiring an additional 680,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,781,000 after acquiring an additional 311,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,365,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

