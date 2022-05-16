Norinchukin Bank The Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $98.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.74 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,536 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

