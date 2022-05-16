Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will report $386.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $506.00 million and the lowest is $327.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $225.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NOG stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 28,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.52. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

