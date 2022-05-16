Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $557.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $278,383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $60,695,000.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.24. 1,893,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,492. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $243.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

