NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NVCR opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 0.88. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $261,196.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 78.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NovoCure by 31.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

