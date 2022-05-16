NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 452,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,912. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.68. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 2,345.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

