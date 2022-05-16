Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 6.7%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.97. 62,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 105,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.67 million and a P/E ratio of -15.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.30.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

