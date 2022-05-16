Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Price Target Cut to C$87.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their target price on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$94.67.

Nuvei stock opened at C$62.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.69. Nuvei has a 52 week low of C$50.64 and a 52 week high of C$180.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

