NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,893,914. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $135.43 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $510.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

