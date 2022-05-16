Nwam LLC Acquires 1,948 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 41,932 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,350,854 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.