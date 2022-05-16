Nwam LLC Acquires 2,972 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,551,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,639,502,000 after buying an additional 2,847,892 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,881,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,552,633,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,230,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,146,672,000 after buying an additional 144,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,192,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $59.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

