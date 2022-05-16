Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.59. 37,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,617. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

