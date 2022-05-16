Nwam LLC Buys New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after purchasing an additional 496,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.
AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
