Nwam LLC Buys New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,038,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 84,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. 58,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,666. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

