Nwam LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.62. The company had a trading volume of 120,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

