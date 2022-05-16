Nwam LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.
DVY stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.77. 6,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
