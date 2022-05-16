Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $3.71

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.71, but opened at 3.58. Oatly Group shares last traded at 3.67, with a volume of 55,141 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.37.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is 4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.