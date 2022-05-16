Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Announces Earnings Results

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,396. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

OCUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

About Ocuphire Pharma (Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.