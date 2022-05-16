Oikos Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Oikos has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $439,596.83 and $19,650.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00515026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00036178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.80 or 1.67729872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.