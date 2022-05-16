Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) is Atika Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Atika Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Olaplex comprises about 2.2% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Olaplex worth $32,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

OLPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ OLPX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,572. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

