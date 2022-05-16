Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 445,009 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

