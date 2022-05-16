Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
TSE OLY opened at C$55.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$44.05 and a 52 week high of C$55.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.80 million and a P/E ratio of 20.55.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
