Omni Market Cap Achieves $1.39 Million (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00008215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $133.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,344 coins and its circulating supply is 563,028 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

