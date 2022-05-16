On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.01).

OTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.95) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTB stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 219 ($2.70). The company had a trading volume of 81,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £363.29 million and a P/E ratio of -11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.43. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 198 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.34).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

