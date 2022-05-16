OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Update

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the April 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,295. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in OneMain by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.14. 882,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,541. OneMain has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.