Opium (OPIUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $93,276.00

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $93,276.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

