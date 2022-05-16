Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 133,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,782. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $367.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

