Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.71. 6,926,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609,639. The company has a market capitalization of $186.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.