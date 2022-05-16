OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OSUR. StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

