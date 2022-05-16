Orchid Price Reaches $0.16 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Orchid has a market cap of $109.15 million and approximately $59.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,765.49 or 1.00010002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00107354 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.