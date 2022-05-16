Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,012.00

Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $49,446.68 and approximately $1,012.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00519548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,508.40 or 1.76262227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004743 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem’s genesis date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

