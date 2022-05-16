Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:OSI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,140. Osiris Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osiris Acquisition (OSI)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.